Riverwood
New three story residence cantilevered over the cliffs along the Willamette River. Black stained cedar siding and blackened steel clad this modern home. 10' ceilings on the main level open the great room to a deck and a 180 degree view of the river. The house was designed for family gatherings, three generations coming together to spend quality time together. It has fun, child-centric rooms to sophisticated design details like the steel stair. A small “tree house” guest suite sits adjacent to the house to provide a quite spot when the house is overrun with family. The property is located on the end of a private drive, on a very scenic part of the river next to tall cliffs with a seasonal waterfall. Across the river is a small state park called Elk Rock Island that is protected and will never be inhabited.
Front entrance of the house with river beyond
Corner window at entrance. The backside of the house backs up to a steep cliff and an old concrete train tunnel.
To the right is the small guest cabin perched on the cliff. To the left is the main house cantilevered over the river.
Large sliding glass doors open from the main living space to the cantilevered deck with 180 degree views of the Willamette river.
Main living space with an open floor plan.
Dining Room with steel stair beyond.
Black laminate kitchen cabinets and white quartz counters.
Dining room with large dome lights, corner window toward view and blackened steel clad fireplace.
Laser cut steel stair stringer with 2" solid white oak treads and open risers lead to the master suite level on the 3rd floor.
Steel stair leading to the 3rd floor master suite.
Master suite on the 3rd floor overlooking the river.
Master Suite with Mt Hood in the distance.
Master bathroom with freestanding tub and open shower with a view of the river and guest cabin beyond.
Stair down to the 1st floor family room and guest suites. White oak treads and railing.
Family room on 1st floor opening up to the a small patio leading to the boat dock at the river.