New three story residence cantilevered over the cliffs along the Willamette River. Black stained cedar siding and blackened steel clad this modern home. 10' ceilings on the main level open the great room to a deck and a 180 degree view of the river. The house was designed for family gatherings, three generations coming together to spend quality time together. It has fun, child-centric rooms to sophisticated design details like the steel stair. A small “tree house” guest suite sits adjacent to the house to provide a quite spot when the house is overrun with family. The property is located on the end of a private drive, on a very scenic part of the river next to tall cliffs with a seasonal waterfall. Across the river is a small state park called Elk Rock Island that is protected and will never be inhabited.