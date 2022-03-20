Riverside Renovation
By Missy Neff
What had been a run down and dated home is now a clean and modern riverside retreat featuring locally made custom cabinetry and a dramatic black plaster fire place. Scandinavian and mid century influences.
Missy Neff uploaded Riverside Renovation through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
View of James River from great room
Renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry
Dining room
Great room with custom cabinets and black plaster fireplace
Double walk in shower
Two story windows, stucco exterior, ipe deck
Custom teak vanity
Great room
Credits
Posted By
Builder
- Chopper Dawson Inc.
Photographer
- Shawnee Custalow