By Missy Neff
What had been a run down and dated home is now a clean and modern riverside retreat featuring locally made custom cabinetry and a dramatic black plaster fire place. Scandinavian and mid century influences.

View of James River from great room

Renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry

Dining room

Great room with custom cabinets and black plaster fireplace

Double walk in shower

Two story windows, stucco exterior, ipe deck

Custom teak vanity

Great room

Credits

Missy Neff
Builder
  • Chopper Dawson Inc.
Photographer
  • Shawnee Custalow

Overview