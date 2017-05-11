Envisioned as a sculptural piece that grows from the existing landscape, the Ridge Mountain Residence will take advantage of the incredible vistas to the valleys, open spaces, and untouched surrounding areas Palm Springs. The house dissolves the barriers between indoors and out by integrating sliding doors and operable windows to facilitate natural ventilation which also creates an uninterrupted flow from the shared space to the infinity edge pool. Using a natural material palette to help blend in with its surroundings, the concrete will match the light browns and tans of the site while Cor-ten steel cladding will provide a naturally weathering material. Large irregular pieces of flagstone will be used throughout the project for floors and terraces while mesquite seating and finishes will help provide a natural sensibility to the site and this residence’s eco-system. The extreme topography changes of the site help screen the house from adjacent properties and cul-de-sac. The site is accessed via a drive which is conceived as a canyon that is carved through the eight foot tall rock face rising from the curb below. The house harmonizes with its natural habitat and echoes the subtle beauty of its desert location, and accordingly will have low impact in its remote location.