Full gut and renovation to original 1952 ranch home with two story addition including garage with full basement below. Home is in a historically designated area near the castle of Baron Manfred von Richthofen was the uncle and godfather to the infamous Red Baron flying ace of World War 1. Great care was taken to the restore, yet update this original property and to place the addition to the home in the area of the old carport in order not to impact the character of the original home.