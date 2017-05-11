Richthofen Residence
Full gut and renovation to original 1952 ranch home with two story addition including garage with full basement below. Home is in a historically designated area near the castle of Baron Manfred von Richthofen was the uncle and godfather to the infamous Red Baron flying ace of World War 1. Great care was taken to the restore, yet update this original property and to place the addition to the home in the area of the old carport in order not to impact the character of the original home.
The original 1950's living room and fireplace. White oak floors were added throughout the home. The original brick fireplace was restored and a Caesarstone hearth top added. Original windows were replaced with identical sized insulated units to keep floor to ceiling openness.
Dining area. This is the backside of the original 1950's fireplace that had a perfect spot for a dining room buffet custom made by AvenueTwo:Design. Brick wall to the left was the original exterior of the home that was opened to add the 2 story addition in the area of the old carport.
Kitchen was kept in the same area as the original one, and was kept modest in size which was appropriate for the house. New aluminum frame windows replaced the original steel. Door goes to outdoor covered dining area. Custom white oak cabinets by AvenueTwo:Design, countertops are Caesarstone. Matte white plumbing fixtures are Rubinet. Original brick exterior walls were uncovered and reconditioned.
New stairwell area in the addition to the original 1950's brick ranch home. Floor to ceiling commercial style storefront was used to create a light glass structure attaching the new and old. Exterior siding from the new addition was brought through the space and original brick exterior was kept exposed. Custom steel and white oak staircase. Main level of addition contains mudroom, laundry, garage, and powder room.
Upper landing of the new addition which contains the master suite and large additional private bedroom suite.
Master Suite with original fireplace from the 1950's addition.
Master Bathroom. Custom vanity and large mirror by AvenueTwo:Design. Caesarstone countertops.
Media room that was added below the new garage. Has an additional guest suite on the lower level as well.
Exterior of home with original 1950's ranch in the foreground and addition setback beyond.
Area of new addition. Floor to ceiling glass area between the addition and the original structure where stairwell is located. New addition was kept to the same low ceiling heights and flat roofing to match original. Horizontal cedar siding and aluminum windows to match original.
Exterior where original 1950's brick ranch structure is on the left and addition blends in on the right. Full height glass wall area in between the two structures. Addition was done in the area of the original carport.
Exterior from the corner of the street. Upper level of new addition is masked by mature trees and was intentionally kept low and unimposing to honor original ranch structure.
Covered outdoor dining area outside of kitchen door. Old storage shed was turned into an outdoor bbq and kitchen. Patio trellis structure added on for expanded indoor/outdoor living.
New outdoor patio area to backyard off covered dining area.
Outdoor patio area looking back toward covered dining and kitchen. Original brick exterior was restored and maintained.
Patio addition from backyard. Slightly raised patio level with low trellis structure aligning to original roof heights.
Exterior in the evening with landscape and interior lighting. You can see the original fireplace extending up through the original house and becoming the fireplace in the master suite of the new addition.