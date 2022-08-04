RF harmonizes a single-family housing program in three volumes that embed and esteem the domestic space in a pristine environment. A tight network that offers several degrees of independence and occupation as it adapts to the ever evolving needs of the family over time.

During its design, we favored the integration of humble, yet commanding materials such as wood and raw concrete —thought as an expression of liquid rock— to present a series of permeable and floating monoliths, that resemble pre-existing natural objects in their context.

Additionally, the project takes inspiration from the work of Donald Judd, exploring the occupation potential within his artistic practice.

We considered the occupation of the lot to consolidate a 8,073 ft2 construction area that raises within the maximum permitted footprint of 3.5%, in a land of 3.5 acres. The materialization of the space was intuited towards the distribution of the program, interconnected by paths that align the geometries to the center in a hybrid circuit of framed landscapes and ephemeral atmospheres.