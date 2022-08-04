Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell

RF Residence

By JSa
RF Residence
View Photos

RF harmonizes a single-family housing program in three volumes that embed and esteem the domestic space in a pristine environment. A tight network that offers several degrees of independence and occupation as it adapts to the ever evolving needs of the family over time.

During its design, we favored the integration of humble, yet commanding materials such as wood and raw concrete —thought as an expression of liquid rock— to present a series of permeable and floating monoliths, that resemble pre-existing natural objects in their context.
Additionally, the project takes inspiration from the work of Donald Judd, exploring the occupation potential within his artistic practice.

We considered the occupation of the lot to consolidate a 8,073 ft2 construction area that raises within the maximum permitted footprint of 3.5%, in a land of 3.5 acres. The materialization of the space was intuited towards the distribution of the program, interconnected by paths that align the geometries to the center in a hybrid circuit of framed landscapes and ephemeral atmospheres.

JSa uploaded RF Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.

Library

Central pathway

Central pathway

Dining room

Dining room

Entertainment room

Central staircase

Underground passage and cellar

Balcony

Library

Bathroom

Living Room

Credits

Posted By
JSa
@jsaarquitectura
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Taller Nuevos Territorios
Builder
  • Tu Casa
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Full Baths
  • 7
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 8073
    • Publications
  • Dwell