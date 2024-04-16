Revelon

By WIDGER architecture

A residential refurbishment in Brockley, South London, which transformed a dated terraced property into a highly refined and

crafted space.

With a few simple but highly considered alterations to the existing internal layout, either by shifting room locations or creating openings, meant the existing building was able to hold all the client requirements in the most efficient way, without the need to extend or add to the existing property. This conscious concept decision not to excessively extend meant both financial and environmental impacts were restricted. Allowing therefore funds and attention to go into the highly crafted internal timber joinery and finishes which unifies the whole design throughout.

Creating calm interiors in natural materials to complement the existing building’s form, without excessive use of energy. Externally this has had little impact on the surrounding urban context, yet internally has totally transformed the space into a highly refined retreat in London.

Photography by Ståle Eriksen

