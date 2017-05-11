The project consisted of replacing the current out-dated residence with a more contemporary construction that would benefit from the breathtaking view of the St. Lawrence River. In addition, considering the remarkable arboricultural beauty of the district, we had to pay special attention to the protection of existing trees.

The residence was positioned set back from the street and further east to protect the existing vegetation at the front. Since the land is downhill to the rear, this layout also allowed a better relationship between the exterior and the interior, with a garden-level exit in the basement.

As a bonus, wine enthusiasts, the clients have seen the opportunity to create an urban vineyard. An old concrete cellar buried underground has been preserved and transformed into storage space for viticulture. Moreover, an outdoor terrace has been built on the roof to contemplate the view.

The front facade being more closed, it is on the way home that we are welcomed in a majestic hall that connects all levels and connects visually to the river. Each level has a full-width outdoor balcony and the handrail-free glass railings offer total visibility.

The concept of open space has been privileged with the layout of living spaces on the first floor. The central kitchen conceals a very large pantry, where all small appliances and kitchen utilities are hidden for any receptions. In addition, space has been provided for the installation of a future residential elevator.

Juxtaposed to the open area, guests wanted to see their private areas with balconies and private bathrooms. Guest rooms and play areas were located on the ground floor.

Location: Sainte-Foy (Quebec), Canada

Status: New construction | Built in 2016

Category: Architecture and Design

Type: Residential

Size: 7 685 SF

