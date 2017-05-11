Residence in Takariya

Residence in Takariya
Residence in Takariya is a minimalist architecture project located in Toyama, Japan, designed by Nakasai Architects. The site of this home is located on a corner lot within a newly built residential complex. An internal courtyard was planned in order to maximize natural light without compromise to privacy. The various programs surround this center courtyard, and allows for transparency and openness between the various spaces. The architects used a special mortar that is not only lightweight, but has 10 times the thermal insulation and breathability of concrete.

Architect
  • Nakasai Architects
Photographer
  • Ippei Shinzawa

Location
  • Toyama Prefecture, Japan
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016

  • Leibal