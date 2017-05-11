The project consisted in the expansion of a 1970’s residence designed first by Gauthier Guité Roy Architects. Nested in a cliff that borders the St. Lawrence River, this construction certainly represented a pioneering achievement at the time. For PARKA, the challenge was to conceive a project that both meets the many needs of the occupants while respecting the original architectural work, definitely modern.

Despite its obvious architectural qualities, this house presented certain technical and aesthetic challenges. PARKA’s mandate thus stretched from the reorganization of a large part of the envelope to interior design. Among the customers' needs and desires, it was essential to optimize the space and its relationship with the exterior. Hence, the exterior terrace, previously covered by a huge overhang, was transformed into a living space. The slopping roof was modified into a flat one, resulting in a full height space. The new entirely glazed façade allows the occupant to fully enjoy the landscape and let in a maximum of light at the centre of the living room, located on the ground floor.

Location: Quebec (Quebec), Canada

Type: Residential

Category: Renovation

Size: 1 076 SF

