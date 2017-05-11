This beautiful Regency townhouse in the Regent’s Park area of London was completely gutted, extended and renovated from the inside out. While from the outside the property is in keeping with its distinguished surroundings, this property is a technological haven that has been tailored around exactly what the couple wanted from their dream home.

Creating open space and increasing natural light levels were key aims of the property’s redesign; this was particularly important in the open-plan ground floor living area, where a motorised skylight provides a welcome source of extra light on cloudy days. Meanwhile, smart lighting fixtures across the house ensure that the property feels bright and spacious, even at night. One of the highlights of this smart home can be found in the master bedroom, where a television screen comes down from an alcove in the ceiling and tilts to the perfect viewing angle, meaning the homeowners can watch their favourite programmes while wrapped up in bed.