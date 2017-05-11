Red Hawk
On a gentle ridge looking out to Park City the Red Hawk residence is perched on a mountain crest that offers the perfect vantage point for it's spectacular surroundings. By way of outdoor living the home's design weaves uninterrupted views of Utah's iconic ski slopes, verdant canyons, and mountain peaks into the daily living of the family that flocks there.
For Park City's serene summer season the home is wrapped with a deck for breakfast dining, lazy day reading, and sunset viewing. But with the elevation and the raw, breathtaking views also comes extreme weather in spectacular form. At this elevation the arrival of spring can bring with it gale force winds; early fall can produce earth trembling thunderstorms; and winter can pile up snow in excess of 12 feet. But this house is equipped for all seasons.
When the wind blows occupants can nest in the central courtyard garden for protection. When rain pours down the family can take refuge in a covered outdoor living room. And when snow falls and temperature drop large retractable doors close, converting the outdoor space into a cozy all-season room. Super insulated and built tighter than a beaver dam, this nest is always cozy and efficient.
Designed as a campus for work, living, and leisure the home is dynamic in its daily function. An outbuilding, separate from the living function, houses a workshop for all things loud and dirty. An office separated from the main house by the all-season room keeps work at work and leisure in living. And of course the guestroom has a wing of it's own for privacy.
The owners are designers by nature and profession. You could say we're birds of a feather. After a delightful collaboration with these fun-loving people, they finally have a place to call their lifelong roost.
Warm cedar siding contrasts the snow capped ridge on a bright Utah winter day.
The home's deck is perched over a canyon full of wildlife and rugged vegetation.
Snow buries scrub oak trees in front of the home's west elevation.
From the viewing deck the iconic ski slopes of Park City can be seen blanketed in the best snow on earth.
The viewing deck wraps around the home to provide views in every direction.
A dramatic canopy is designed to keep the summer sun out and let the winter sun in all while protecting the home from snow and rain.
The drawn out roof cants upward in the main living spaces to provide them with the best views.
Paths from the house connect to nearby hiking trails for outdoor and wildlife experiences.
The sun has just set on this view of the Wasatch Mountain Range.
The viewing deck overlooks a canyon that's also home to beaver, moose, elk, deer, and bobcats.
Built-in window boxes thrive with light loving succulents.
The east facade reflects a serene late summer morning.
The entry to the courtyard is screened to create visual privacy from the road and to protect the courtyard from garden noshing deer.
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.
When it's retractable glass wall are open, the all-season room becomes a breezeway from the courtyard to the view of the mountains beyond.
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
On cool summer nights the courtyard becomes a protected haven for marshmallow tastings by young gourmets.
Each space has a different view to create variety throughout the home.
Surrounded by views the living space offers both distant views of mountains and closer views of the ridge across the canyon.
The kitchen is sized to entertain small parties while also accommodating a more cozy feel for just the family.
Credits
- Tall Pines Construction