Go round or go home! Completely round shed, designed in the UK, made in Maine.

Locally sourced, RECYCLED (where applicable), sustainable materials used in this bad boy.

It is a garden folly that you can sit in, do work in, have your art studio in, writers nook, kid's play space...or just a place to hide when the world gets to be too much. Which in this political climate is pretty much all the time these days...great alternative to all those square things monopolizing the market!