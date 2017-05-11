“Give us an urban oasis, something minimal and modern but warm with a seamless flow from inside to out..” was the mandate from our clients for this San Francisco home remodel. The existing house did not have a usable top floor, so we added a third story, freeing up the main floor for open plan living, dining and entertaining. An in-law unit is tucked under the street front deck above a garage. The family of four can now enjoy al fresco dining in the wind protected back garden, and take in city views without sacrificing privacy at the street.