“Give us an urban oasis, something minimal and modern but warm with a seamless flow from inside to out..” was the mandate from our clients for this San Francisco home remodel. The existing house did not have a usable top floor, so we added a third story, freeing up the main floor for open plan living, dining and entertaining. An in-law unit is tucked under the street front deck above a garage. The family of four can now enjoy al fresco dining in the wind protected back garden, and take in city views without sacrificing privacy at the street.
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
- Terremoto
- Alain Peauroi
Builder
- Clonduff Construction
Photographer
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Square Feet
4500