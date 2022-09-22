Bright and airy apartment for a family in the residential complex CHICAGO Central House in the heart of Kiev. The spacious kitchen-living room is created especially for cozy evenings with family and loved ones. A bedroom where you relax both body and soul, and a stylish teenage children's room. All this is done under the slogan - comfort above all. This atmosphere is created by natural textures and neutral warm colors. And we finished the image of this apartment with textiles and carefully selected decor.