Project posted by Between the Walls

Quite Chicago

Location
  • Kyiv, Ukraine
    • Year
  • 2022
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern

    Details

    Square Feet
  • 99
    • Lot Size
  • 99
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2

    Credits

    From Between the Walls

    Bright and airy apartment for a family in the residential complex CHICAGO Central House in the heart of Kiev. The spacious kitchen-living room is created especially for cozy evenings with family and loved ones. A bedroom where you relax both body and soul, and a stylish teenage children's room. All this is done under the slogan - comfort above all. This atmosphere is created by natural textures and neutral warm colors. And we finished the image of this apartment with textiles and carefully selected decor.