Quai d'Orléans is a three bedroom, four bathroom home in Louvre-Opéra. The focal point of this quayside abode is its long gallery-style living room, flanked with Seine-facing windows and criss-crossed with neat parquet flooring. It has two sitting areas, one set around an ornamental fireplace, plus a dining space in the centre. This home is in the very centre of Paris on the picturesque Ile St-Louis. Not only is one of the city’s best ice cream parlours located here, it’s also directly overlooked by the stunning Notre Dame cathedral on neighbouring Ile de la Cité. Sully-Morland metro station is around six minutes’ walk away.