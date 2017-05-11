QP House

By
QP House
In a 358 m² lot, the QP House design aims at the harmonic relation with it’s terrain: the ground floor plan allows a full longitudinal area to be free, accommodating the garage, balcony, swimming pool and garden, with an unusual and fantastic free space, when compared to the same site typology, common in similar dwellings. The built floor plan offers natural light, ventilation and visuals of the entire terrain through sliding glass panels, which, when totally opened, integrates internal and external spaces in a singular manner, only possible in warm and sunny Brazilian weather.

The living room has variable ceiling heights, allowing by it’s horizontal boundaries, internal comfort, intertwined with the external balcony, protected by the cantilevered second floor.

The kitchen also benefits from the transparency and natural ventilation, guaranteed by the large sliding glass doors. The space destined to housekeeping rooms have an ideal area to attend the functionality and fluid free life style that the house demonstrates. The steel “waterfall” style shaped staircase, connecting the two floors, shares the same concept of the house: light, transparency and elegance.

The second floor, a prismatic volume that seems to float beneath the ground floor pavilion, accommodates three large master bedrooms and a home office. Besides the large bedroom windows, protected by sliding wooden brise-soleil, another highlight are the bathroom’s skylight domus that illuminate and ventilate the rooms, contrasting with the grandiosity of the ceiling height. The terrace, positioned strategically in the back of the terrain, offers incredible views, ensuring moments of joy and relaxation.

Modern home with Outdoor and Back Yard. Terrace positioned in the back of the terrain, offering open views.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Closer look at the wooden bride-soleil, structured by metal frames and "cumaru" type clapboard.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. If the ground floor free area constitutes an open but intimate area (closed from the street and surrounding views), the terrace in the upper floor creates a relation between the house and the landscape.

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. Front and morning side facade, protected by wooden brise-soleil.

Modern home with Living Room, Floor Lighting, Sofa, Wall Lighting, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Floor. Longitudinal implantation takes advantage of the natural ventilation and light, with sliding glass doors serving as an interface between inside and outside.

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Living room space, integrated between a horizontal relation of external areas.

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Bookcase, Chair, Sofa, and Ceramic Tile Floor. Sliding glass doors integrate internal and exterior spaces, allowing a full use of the terrain.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Bookcase, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Floor. Steel "waterfall" style shaped staircase, visually unattached, allows unobstructed view of the entire living space.

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, House Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Front windowless facade, strategically positioned by a sunlight demand, imposing a strong geometric scale.

Modern home with Windows, Wood, and Sliding Window Type. Nocturnal view of the brise-soleil facade.

Modern home with Outdoor and Back Yard. Half of the terrain is left "empty", a longitudinal half void that varies in height, establishing an almost equal condition between covered space and open-air space.

Credits

Posted By
Posted By
Architect
  • comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo
Interior Design
  • comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo
Landscape Design
  • comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo
Builder
  • NEOFAB
Photographer
  • Manuel Sá

Overview

Location
  • São Paulo, Brasil