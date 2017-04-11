Located directly across from White Rock Park, PV14 House is at one of the highest elevations in the city of Dallas. M Gooden Design's primary goals were to design and build a modern residence that has a unique character, that responds to its specific location, and that employs the unique construction technologies not often used in current residential construction.

With an elevated site and its long axis aligned directly with the city street grid to the southwest, the house was positioned to take advantage of the outstanding views across the lake, over the trees, and to downtown Dallas. Primary living areas are elevated to separate them from the street traffic activity below. Extensive use of overhangs and porches shields windows from direct sunlight while still utilizing natural light and not obstructing the beautiful views. The roof deck serves as a solar screen to the insulated single-ply membrane roof below, reducing energy costs and extending the life of the roof itself. PV14 House is intended to express honesty from which it is built, with concrete floors, exposed steel structure, masonry, glass, and (14) steel shipping containers as primary elements.