Located atop a rocky hill overlooking a lake in Putnam Valley, an existing house built in the early 1900s was carefully disassembled from the exterior inward in order to preserve the interior framing of the house. A new cedar skin and extended roof allow for a new open floor plan to takes advantage of the view of the lake while maintaining the vernacular and local charm of the house.



A new large format 9’x13’ set of bi-folding doors allows the interior space to spill out onto the porch to extend the living area for large gatherings allows, not only for stunning views of the lake, but also serves as a pragmatic way of allowing the natural breeze off of the lake to flow through the house. The porch further enhances the parti by pulling the existing roof line outward to meet the existing property boundary to create the enclosed porch giving the house the appearance of it gently telescoping outward toward the lake, much like a camera lens zooming in to take advantage and capture a view.

Type: New Build / Reclaim Renovation Hybrid