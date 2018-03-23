Purple Sage
Nestled atop a mountain in Park City, Utah with 360-degree views, this modern estate boasts sleek lines, floor-to-ceiling windows and unsurpassed architectural detail.
Built on just over an acre, no view is obstructed.
At this angle, the windows face the valley and golf course.
Designed to leave no view unnoticed, this two-story window brings in natural light and showcases the custom-made, metal staircase.
Plenty of room to park -- with the four-car garage or simply the breezeway, the design was wisely used to accommodate a crowd.
Wide open parking outside the sleek breezeway.
Keeping with the natural surroundings and color this tree has room to grow and enhance the landscape.
The landscape dictates the surroundings with minimal upkeep.
One of four decks where living easily transitions from indoor to outdoor.
The outdoor fireplace allows no excuse to soak up views year round.
A built-in outdoor kitchen is just off the main, indoor kitchen extending the gatherings outdoors.
A compilation of three exteriors keep the eye moving to appreciate its modern vibe.
Every step has a view with this two-story window.
Custom metal fabrication with glass railing on these stairs echo the clean, modern look that emanates throughout the home.
A stunning, metal staircase is the most prominent of the two staircases in the home.
Pairing glass and metal to create a showpiece staircase.
A close-up of the detailed handrail.
The elevations in this home were foremost in the designer's mind to capitalize and soak up every view.
The natural lighting and straight lines keep this home simple and modern.
Complimentary colors brighten this living space.
Open living areas allow for maximum, natural lighting.
Credits
- Jaffa Group Design Build
- Jaffa Group Design Group
- Scot Zimmerman