Meet quintessential Dutch elegance in an intricate maze of 25 connecting Golden Age canal houses. After a full renovation, which completed in 2016, this hidden neighborhood now features: intimate guest rooms, tranquil inner gardens, meeting & event spaces, a garden café, a hotel bar and a restaurant that serves simple yet beautifully crafted dishes. The Pulitzer is a unique blend of up-market, traditional and modern Dutch craftsmanship hidden amongst the city’s iconic canals.

Text Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam