By Biasol
PRK Residence
Located in Melbourne’s leafy suburb of Ivanhoe, this once traditional family home has been transformed by the Studio into a modern interpretation of a Hamptons’ style of living - an aesthetic that combines a relaxed sophistication with airy elegant living.

The heart of the home is formed through the clean lines of the kitchen, paired with the generous Calcutta marble island bench and its contrasting black American Oak joinery. To meet our client’s requirements, we designed a spacious open-plan home that embraced the abundance of natural light; to not only make it welcoming but also visually impressive and highly functional. A beautiful and welcoming space.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Informal dining

Informal dining

Kitchen

Kitchen

Living/Dining

Living/Dining

Dining room

Dining room

Detail

Detail

DIning/Living

DIning/Living

Living

Living

Kitchen bench

Kitchen bench

Dining room

Dining room

Credits

Posted By
Biasol
@biasol
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Daniel Aulsebrook
Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015