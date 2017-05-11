Located in Melbourne’s leafy suburb of Ivanhoe, this once traditional family home has been transformed by the Studio into a modern interpretation of a Hamptons’ style of living - an aesthetic that combines a relaxed sophistication with airy elegant living.

The heart of the home is formed through the clean lines of the kitchen, paired with the generous Calcutta marble island bench and its contrasting black American Oak joinery. To meet our client’s requirements, we designed a spacious open-plan home that embraced the abundance of natural light; to not only make it welcoming but also visually impressive and highly functional. A beautiful and welcoming space.

