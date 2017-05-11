With its richly grained woods, exposed bricks and vast picture windows, Prince Street really lives up to its name. Starting in the sitting room, you’ll find two grey sofas creating the perfect nook for an afternoon read – your host has a bookcase filled with art and design books. The loft’s high ceilings lead to the kitchen, where butcher-block countertops complement glossy white cabinetry. Right next to it, the highlight of the home is the dining table fit for a banquet of ten and offering plenty of space to spread out.

