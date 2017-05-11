Prestigious Modern Villa in Belgium Asks $6.8M

By
Prestigious Modern Villa in Belgium Asks $6.8M
View Photos

With a view on the Royal Antwerp Golfcourse you'll find this Prestigious Modern villa of luxurious living space with large windows and rooms full of light.

See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...

uploaded Prestigious Modern Villa in Belgium Asks $6.8M through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
promotion-tracking

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Brussels Sothebys International Realty
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 12163