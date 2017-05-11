Try Dwell+ For Free

Precita Park Residence

By Studio Sarah Willmer, Architecture
Precita Park Residence
Seeking to expand beyond their one-bedroom condo in downtown San Francisco the couple of this home wanted to live in a single-family home with a backyard (for their future dog) within walking distance to cafes, parks and restaurants. The Precita Park home offered this as well as great bones with good natural light.

The project embraces the vernacular details of Edwardian San Francisco with a modern sensibility of open space and inside/outside connection. The house was built in 1917 and the renovation completed 100 years later in 2017. A modern bedroom and bath were added at the garden level and the top floor expanded to create a great room and kitchen open to the deck. The existing parlor rooms were lovingly refurbished while the entry stair was rebuilt with new board and batten paneling referencing the past with a glass panel keeping the stair open and decidedly modern.

Great Room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Office

Hallway Detail

Guest Bath

Guest Bath

Stair Detail

Main Entry

Main Bath

Main Bath

Garden

Main Bedroom

Rear Facade

Front Facade

Credits

Posted By
Studio Sarah Willmer, Architecture
@studiosarahwillmerarchitecture
Landscape Design
  • inside-out
Builder
  • Charlie Keen
  • Bruce Gordon Millwork
Photographer
  • Jasper Sanidad
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Lot Size
  • 2057