Seeking to expand beyond their one-bedroom condo in downtown San Francisco the couple of this home wanted to live in a single-family home with a backyard (for their future dog) within walking distance to cafes, parks and restaurants. The Precita Park home offered this as well as great bones with good natural light.

The project embraces the vernacular details of Edwardian San Francisco with a modern sensibility of open space and inside/outside connection. The house was built in 1917 and the renovation completed 100 years later in 2017. A modern bedroom and bath were added at the garden level and the top floor expanded to create a great room and kitchen open to the deck. The existing parlor rooms were lovingly refurbished while the entry stair was rebuilt with new board and batten paneling referencing the past with a glass panel keeping the stair open and decidedly modern.