Postcard House
This lakeside retreat is anything but ordinary. Taking design inspiration from a vintage Polaroid Camera, the form of the building is intended to frame the scenic setting from every angle – creating ‘postcards’ from within.
Photo credit by Andrew Fabin, Matthew Hufft
The main materials for the home are aluminum and Western Red Cedar.
Illuminated at night.
The entire house utilizes natural daylight and natural ventilation.
