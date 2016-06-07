Postcard House

By Hufft
Postcard House
This lakeside retreat is anything but ordinary. Taking design inspiration from a vintage Polaroid Camera, the form of the building is intended to frame the scenic setting from every angle – creating ‘postcards’ from within.

The main materials for the home are aluminum and Western Red Cedar.
Illuminated at night.
The entire house utilizes natural daylight and natural ventilation.
Hufft
Architect
