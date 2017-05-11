Port Ludlow House

By FINNE Architects
Port Ludlow House
The Port Ludlow House is a compact, 2400 SF modern house located on a wooded waterfront property at the north end of the Hood Canal, a long, fjord-like arm of western Puget Sound. The house creates a simple glazed living space that opens up to become a front porch to the beautiful Hood Canal.

The east-facing house is sited along a high bank, with a wonderful view of the water. The main living volume is completely glazed, with 12-ft. high glass walls facing the view and large, 8-ft.x8-ft. sliding glass doors that open to a slightly raised wood deck, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor space. During the warm summer months, the living area feels like a large, open porch. Anchoring the north end of the living space is a two-story building volume containing several bedrooms and separate his/her office spaces.

The interior finishes are simple and elegant, with IPE wood flooring, zebrawood cabinet doors with mahogany end panels, quartz and limestone countertops, and Douglas Fir trim and doors. Exterior materials are completely maintenance-free: metal siding and aluminum windows and doors. The metal siding has an alternating pattern using two different siding profiles.

The house has a number of sustainable or “green” building features, including 2x8 wall construction (40% greater insulation value); generous glass areas to provide natural lighting and ventilation; large overhangs for sun and rain protection; metal siding (recycled steel) for maximum durability, and a heat pump mechanical system for maximum energy efficiency. Sustainable interior finish materials include wood cabinets, linoleum floors, low-VOC paints, and natural wool carpet.

Exterior view of house on the east side, toward the Hood Canal

South side of house, with 6-ft roof overhangs and large sliding glass panels

Exterior view of house on west side, showing entry walkway and front door

Main living space, which feels like an open porch due to the large sliding glass panels

Interior view of kitchen and dining spaces

View of main kitchen, dining , and living spaces

Stair detail showing stainless cable railing

Second floor study, with sweeping view of the Hood Canal