The 3-star hotel Pokrovka 6 provides a soundproof accommodation and gives a quick access to Lenin Mausoleum, which is around 1500 meters away.

Moscow center can be reached within 20 minutes' walk. Pokrovka 6 Hotel is located in Third Transport Ring district next to a theater, a cathedral and a mausoleum.

Pokrovka 6 Hotel consists of 29 rooms where guests can enjoy pay television, a fridge, a dressing room, a writing table and a DVD player. Pokrovka 6 Hotel offers bathrooms fitted with a hairdryer, guest toiletries and towels.

Guests can use airport transfer, 24-hour front desk and housekeeping as well as allergy friendly rooms, parking and a luggage storage.

