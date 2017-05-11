Try Dwell+ for Free

Pleats

By The Ranch Mine
Pleats
Pleats is a new 1850 SF, 3 sided courtyard house in the foothills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The foundation of the original house was reused and the space was redesigned to fit the bedrooms, including a master suite that was lacking before. A new, gabled volume was added to take in mountain views and provide an indoor-outdoor great room with a perforated metal patio cover to ease the transition from the strong, sunlit exterior to the interior. A garage and workshop is tucked behind the house, completing the 3-sided courtyard. Aesthetically, the exterior of the house adopt elements of the Saguaro Cactus. The house draws its name, “Pleats,” from the corrugated metal that wraps the gabled volume, reminiscent of the pleated exterior of the cactus. The gabled entry features a patterned, wood rainscreen that evokes the forked ribs of the cactus while the recessed entry is akin to a Saguaro boot, the holes in the giant cacti that many desert animals use as their homes.

The house draws its name, “Pleats,” from the corrugated metal that wraps the gabled volume, reminiscent of the pleated exterior of the Saguaro cactus.

The gabled entry features a patterned, wood rainscreen that evokes the forked ribs of the Saguaro cactus while the recessed entry is akin to a Saguaro boot, the holes in the giant cacti that many desert animals use as their homes.

The recessed entry features a disguised door for guests

A disguised door for guests

The entry recessed entry frames the mountain to the north

An outdoor shower on the rear gable of the house is used for rinsing off from the pool or after an outdoor excursion, or for a quick wash down for their two rescue dogs

The L-shaped house plan with a detached garage create a 3 sided courtyard, providing privacy and shade in the urban, desert lot. A small pool is the focus of the backyard living

The bedroom wing side of the house on the original foundation was kept low enough to keep views of the mountains to the north, but tall enough to screen the neighbors house across the street

A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house

Natural light is filtered through the perforated, corrugated metal patio shade, creating changing patterns on the exposed aggregate concrete floors in the morning

Aluminum clad, wood sliding doors and clerestory windows bring natural light into the great room

A favorite spot for the rescue dogs in the morning is along the window wall, taking in the filtered sun and mountain views to the east

A small dining space sits off to the side of the kitchen

Walnut cabinets, a black metal clad hood and a combination of stainless steel and marble counter tops make up the material palette of the kitchen

The custom, metal clad hood draws the eye up to the full height of the ceiling

Wood floors and a matte black barn door in the master bedroom bring some of the exterior finishes into the house

The master bathroom features cement tile with a wall hung, walnut vanity with a white quartz counter top. Rounded edge, square mirrors and matte black pendant lights finish off the look

The master bedroom opens up to the pool courtyard

The last glimpse of sunlight in the pool courtyard

The gabled volume of the house blocks the harsh, setting sun from the courtyard, creating the ideal space for enjoying the pool after work in the summer

Credits

Posted By
The Ranch Mine
@theranchmine
Builder
  • Boxwell Homes
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 1850
    • Lot Size
  • 9767 SF