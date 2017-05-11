Pleasant St. Urban Abode

By Platte Architecture + Design
Pleasant St. Urban Abode
View Photos

Pleasant St. Urban Abode, is a three-story residential infill project located on a double lot in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati. Through a series of iterations, the site was able to accommodate a two-car garage and private autocourt, accessed via a driveway through the ground floor level. The main living space is elevated to the third floor, with lofty clerestory windows and a cantilevered deck over the autocourt below. The exterior features brick and vertically oriented openings in a nod to the historic character of the street. A corner of steel and glass opens views to the nearby Findlay Market and the tapestry of the OTR neighborhood. The rear of the house and the garage within the auto court are clad in cement fiber panels, and the openings take a horizontal bend. The interior stair lifts occupants on floating oak treads that encircle an elevator. Eight-foot-tall doorways and minimal trim accentuate to rise to the third floor living space. Windows were placed high on walls where possible to fill rooms with daylight. Warm wide-plank wood floors and crisp white walls with black accents throughout the home are a complementing backdrop for the owners’ art and family heirlooms.

This home achieved LEED Platinum certification without the need for solar panels.

Platte Architecture + Design uploaded Pleasant St. Urban Abode through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Brick Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, and House Building Type. New exterior facade while modern, nods its head to the historic character of the neighbourhood Photo of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos

New exterior facade while modern, nods its head to the historic character of the neighbourhood

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Mudroom hallway Photo 2 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos

Mudroom hallway

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. Photo 3 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Stools, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Table, Ottomans, Lamps, Shelves, Media Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, Storage, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Bookcase, and Rug Floor. Photo 4 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Table, Storage, Shelves, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Bookcase, Chair, Sofa, Pendant Lighting, Stools, Floor Lighting, Coffee Tables, Accent Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Media Cabinet, and Ottomans. Photo 5 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Sectional, Table, Sofa, Medium Hardwood Floor, Lamps, Floor Lighting, and Coffee Tables. Photo 6 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Storage, Rug Floor, Media Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Coffee Tables, and Table. Photo 7 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Storage, Shelves, Media Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 8 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Storage, Chair, Table, Stools, Medium Hardwood Floor, Floor Lighting, Lamps, Pendant Lighting, Bar, Rug Floor, and Accent Lighting. Photo 9 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Table, Sectional, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Media Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Floor Lighting, Bookcase, Chair, Stools, Storage, Bar, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Rug Floor. Photo 10 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Rug Floor, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Table, Bar, Storage, and Stools. Photo 11 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Storage, Table, Chair, Pendant Lighting, and Rug Floor. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.</span> Photo 12 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos

Platte Architecture + Design ensured that the family's art and heirlooms would be the center of attention by using a cohesive palette of wide-plank wood floors, crisp white walls, and black accents throughout Pleasant St. Urban Abode.

Modern home with Dining Room, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 13 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Storage, Pendant Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Photo 14 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Bar, Shelves, Chair, Accent Lighting, Table, Storage, Stools, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Photo 15 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Rug Floor, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 16 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Photo 17 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 18 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos
Photo 19 of Pleasant St. Urban Abode modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 20 of Pleasant St. Urban AbodeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
Platte Architecture + Design
@plattearchitecturedesign
Builder
  • DESIGNBUILD General Contractor
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest