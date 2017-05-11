The term "design hotel" takes on refreshing new meaning at Taipei’s Play Design Hotel, an “inhabitable gallery” where the rooms are outfitted entirely in local Taiwanese designs—from the bespoke furnishings to the toothbrush holders and pens.

Interactive designer Daniel Chen is the brains behind this experimental, five-room boutique hotel—and runner-up in the 2017 Radical Innovation Awards—that connects travelers with Taiwanese designers, many of whom would otherwise struggle with tapping into international markets. More than just a place to lay your head, this unique hotel lets guests get hands-on with contemporary Taiwanese design in an immersive, off-the-beaten-path experience.