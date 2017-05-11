Set in striking harmony within its awe-inspiring landscape, this award-winning home has perfected its place within the environment evoking a strong sense of belonging. Exquisitely composed with natural materials and innovative modern design principles, we love the feeling of calm sophistication and timeless beauty.

The interlocking geometric design corresponds to both views of the bay and distant views out to Rocky Spire appearing as if you are floating on the open sea. The dramatic rock, concrete and sleek modernism are softened by a selection of soft, neutral textiles and animal hides and contemporary furnishings including a suspended Eero Aarnio Bubble chair for taking in the views and lounging in front of the fire. The outdoor lounge is positioned for maximum effect with a fireplace and spa pool to complete the romantic tone.