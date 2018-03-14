Spend the night in an iconic L.A. house designed by Pierre Koenig in 1954 that's been carefully restored.

As the fourth house that was designed by American midcentury-modern architect Pierre Koenig, the Scott House in Los Angeles' Tujunga neighborhood is now available for short-term rentals through Boutique Homes.

The house was commissioned in 1953 by Edwin and Aurora Scott, a chemist and his wife who were looking for a home that would allow them to enjoy the indoor/outdoor lifestyle of Southern California. After purchasing a plot of land in Tujunga with 270-degree views of the city below, the Scotts set out to find an architect to design their home.