Peninsula Eichler
Having purchased an Eichler that hadn't been updated since it was built in 1956, our clients hired us to help them improve on the design without leaving too many fingerprints. We opened up the kitchen, dining, and living side of the house while reorganizing the 4 bedrooms on the other side of the atrium. A cream-colored terrazzo floor, light ceilings, natural wood, and a muted palette unify the interiors while allowing the true impact of the design to be the mountain views. Despite undergoing a total renovation, the Mid Century vibe remains present and alive, yet with a more modern flair.
Like many Eichlers, the public right-of-way facade is shy and private
The front entry opens onto a courtyard revealing a central glass atrium
Per the client wishes to keep the home true to its conceptual roots, Gast Architects preserved the H-shape footprint and expanded the atrium space connecting the public and private wings
The atrium was enlarged to allow a family/dining room use
Gast Architects designed a workhorse of a kitchen to respond to the combined needs of talented cooks, a family with small children, and the desire to entertain indoors and out
A built-in kitchen office is command central for this busy household
A creamy terrazzo floor with a zoned radiant heat system was poured and polished throughout the home as seen here in the living room and adjacent kitchen
Entry from the garage with powder room adjacent
The family / dining atrium can be opened on both sides for a whole house cross breeze
Custom white oak millwork enhances the warm feeling of the home's interior
A whimsical jack & jill bathroom connects two of the bedrooms
Two bedrooms are accessible from the hallway and connected to each other via the jack & jill bath
The primary bath has a separated zone for the tub and rainfall shower
The separate home office is accessed from the front courtyard and doubles as a guest suite with a built-in Murphy bed
Full size Murphy bed
The rear courtyard is defined by the living room, the atrium at right, and the primary suite
A built-in firepit provides instant ambiance or marshmallow toasting
The original kidney bean-shaped pool was refinished and grommets installed for a high strength custom safety cover