Having purchased an Eichler that hadn't been updated since it was built in 1956, our clients hired us to help them improve on the design without leaving too many fingerprints. We opened up the kitchen, dining, and living side of the house while reorganizing the 4 bedrooms on the other side of the atrium. A cream-colored terrazzo floor, light ceilings, natural wood, and a muted palette unify the interiors while allowing the true impact of the design to be the mountain views. Despite undergoing a total renovation, the Mid Century vibe remains present and alive, yet with a more modern flair.