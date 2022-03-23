Peninsula Eichler

By Gast Architects
Peninsula Eichler
View Photos

Having purchased an Eichler that hadn't been updated since it was built in 1956, our clients hired us to help them improve on the design without leaving too many fingerprints. We opened up the kitchen, dining, and living side of the house while reorganizing the 4 bedrooms on the other side of the atrium. A cream-colored terrazzo floor, light ceilings, natural wood, and a muted palette unify the interiors while allowing the true impact of the design to be the mountain views. Despite undergoing a total renovation, the Mid Century vibe remains present and alive, yet with a more modern flair.

Like many Eichlers, the public right-of-way facade is shy and private Photo of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The front entry opens onto a courtyard revealing a central glass atrium Photo 2 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Per the client wishes to keep the home true to its conceptual roots, Gast Architects preserved the H-shape footprint and expanded the atrium space connecting the public and private wings Photo 3 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The atrium was enlarged to allow a family/dining room use Photo 4 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Gast Architects designed a workhorse of a kitchen to respond to the combined needs of talented cooks, a family with small children, and the desire to entertain indoors and out Photo 5 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

A built-in kitchen office is command central for this busy household Photo 6 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

A creamy terrazzo floor with a zoned radiant heat system was poured and polished throughout the home as seen here in the living room and adjacent kitchen Photo 7 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Entry from the garage with powder room adjacent Photo 8 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The family / dining atrium can be opened on both sides for a whole house cross breeze Photo 9 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Custom white oak millwork enhances the warm feeling of the home's interior Photo 10 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

A whimsical jack & jill bathroom connects two of the bedrooms Photo 11 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Two bedrooms are accessible from the hallway and connected to each other via the jack & jill bath Photo 12 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The primary bath has a separated zone for the tub and rainfall shower Photo 13 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The separate home office is accessed from the front courtyard and doubles as a guest suite with a built-in Murphy bed Photo 14 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Full size Murphy bed Photo 15 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The rear courtyard is defined by the living room, the atrium at right, and the primary suite Photo 16 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

A built-in firepit provides instant ambiance or marshmallow toasting Photo 17 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

The original kidney bean-shaped pool was refinished and grommets installed for a high strength custom safety cover Photo 18 of Peninsula Eichler modern home

Credits

Posted By
Gast Architects
@davidgast

Overview