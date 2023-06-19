SubscribeSign In
Peka Peka House II

Location
Peka Peka, Wellington, New Zealand
Year
2015
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Front entrance
Dining room
Outdoor shower
Living room
House at night
House and sleepout
Kitchen
Stair and front door
From Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects

Nestled in behind the sand dunes and bounded by a forest of ancient kānuka trees, this Kapiti Coast beach house favours privacy and shelter over sea views. Our brief was to provide the best of indoor and outdoor living, hence the decision to position the house opening out onto a sheltered internal courtyard protected from the prevailing coastal winds. Clad in two contrasting cedar weatherboard profiles, the main house sits on one side of a glade of native trees, while a separate sleep-out provides protection and privacy from neighbours.

“The beautifully consistent and controlled detailing completes what is a very pleasant picture,” NZIA Awards Jury, 2016.