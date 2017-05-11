Pavilion Ponderosa

Pavilion Ponderosa
The project develops on about 0,86 acres and is located in the North-East of Johor Bahru, Malaysia, inside a high-end gated area, just next to a prominent golf course, surrounded by abundant greenery. The client, owner of two adjacent plots of land, approached us asking to organise the parcel facing his existing bungalow with swimming pool, tennis court and pavilion. He expected an extroverted building able to release expansiveness as well as to guarantee privacy, an escape that could help to feel well after a day of work and at the same time a place to share with friends. Architecture and landscape, closely blended together, offer a harmonic ensemble where water, greenery and light play the primary role of regeneration. Essential modern idiom, material and visual contaminations between outside and inside maximize the sensorial experience to live closely connected with the beauty of nature, and its calming and soothing power.

Compact and porous, the pavilion, nestled on a strip of current water, opens up at the center, offering the feeling to sit immersed in the tropical context. Glass voids break the travertine envelope and glimpses of the garden invade the internal space. Rhythm of running water, from the sprightly jets along the granite wall fence, performs a miracle of freshness, provoking and renewing emotions. Attentive combination of light, natural and artificial, rhythmically enhancesthe belt of fluidity that embraces and nurtures as vital lymph the composition.

Front View

Front View

External View

External View

Garden Corner

Garden Corner

Perimeter Water Feature Wall

Perimeter Water Feature Wall

Terrace & Pond

Terrace & Pond

Water Feature

Water Feature

Bedroom

Bedroom

SPA - Showers

SPA - Showers

SPA - Hammam

SPA - Hammam

Plans - Sections

Plans - Sections

Sketches

Sketches

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Paolo Cucch
Interior Design
  • Paolo Cucchi
Landscape Design
  • Paolo Cucchi
Builder
  • TELFORD SIGNATURE
Photographer
  • Virginia Cucchi
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3.200
    • Lot Size
  • 0.86 acres

    • Press

    Awards
  • 2017: DOTY 2017 Awarded as “Asia’s Most Influential Designer” , DOTY 2017, Kuala Lumpur
  • 2017: IAA. Winner of “Annual Prize 2016” at IAA, Sofia
  • 2017: BUILD Winner of “Best Landscape Architecture Firm-Malaysia & Residential Landscaping Project of the Year 2017”, BUILD Magazine, UK
  • 2017: IDA Honourable Mention at International Design Awards, Los Angeles 2017: Winner of Bronze of International Design Awards, Los Angeles
  • 2017: ARCHITIZER Winner of Architizer A+Awards Popular Choice, New York
  • 2017:ARCHMARATHON Winner of Architizer A+Awards Popular Choice, New York
  • 2016; THE PLAN Honourable Mention at PERSPECTIVE EU 2016 for single residential unit, Venice
  • 2016: IPA Winner of ASIA PACIFIC PROPERTY AWARDS, Single Residential House, Kuala Lumpur
  • 2015: IAA Gold Medal annual Grand Prix at IAA 2015 for “Pavilion at Ponderosa”, Sofia