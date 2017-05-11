Pavilion Haus

By studioMET architects
Pavilion Haus
Everything is not bigger in Texas, a modest single-story house going against the grain - studioMET Architects

In an age of real estate development where tract housing communities and production type homes often drive the Houston residential market, the Pavilion Haus is a calculated and thoughtful response to the economic and architectural questions about how a young family lives.

Gottschalk, and his wife Rachel, a marketing director, envisioned a house for their family to answer their needs for efficiency, affordability and flexibility. Going against the grain and adhering to less is more, the modest 2,500 sf single story house was designed as a pavilion for living, focusing on quality of space and not size.

Exhibiting a strong connection to the outdoors, the house features planes of brick walls and floor-to-ceiling glass, with a backyard that opens up to a large covered deck and pool. The family enjoys being outside, a preference attributed to the husband’s humble upbringing on a small farm in a small town where quality time meant spending time with their parents and each other.

Entry Courtyard

Entry

Dining and Living

Living Room

Flex Room

Dining Room

Bathroom

Entry Courtyard

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Master Bedroom

Backyard

Flex Room

Bedroom

Bathroom

Flex Room

Dining/Kitchen

Living Room/Dining

Kitchen

Living Room

Credits

Posted By
studioMET architects
@studiometarchitects
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Modern Concept Construction
Photographer
  • Ben Hill

Overview

Location
  • Houston, Texas
    • Square Feet
  • 2500