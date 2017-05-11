Everything is not bigger in Texas, a modest single-story house going against the grain - studioMET Architects

In an age of real estate development where tract housing communities and production type homes often drive the Houston residential market, the Pavilion Haus is a calculated and thoughtful response to the economic and architectural questions about how a young family lives.

Gottschalk, and his wife Rachel, a marketing director, envisioned a house for their family to answer their needs for efficiency, affordability and flexibility. Going against the grain and adhering to less is more, the modest 2,500 sf single story house was designed as a pavilion for living, focusing on quality of space and not size.

Exhibiting a strong connection to the outdoors, the house features planes of brick walls and floor-to-ceiling glass, with a backyard that opens up to a large covered deck and pool. The family enjoys being outside, a preference attributed to the husband’s humble upbringing on a small farm in a small town where quality time meant spending time with their parents and each other.

