This contemporary vacation home adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort is a 2,400 square feet, three-story home, located on a steep slope in the Historic Area of Old Town in Park City, Utah. The compact 25’ x 75’ site, typical of the mining era home sites, is downward sloping with steep slopes from 20% to 40%. The strict historic guidelines defined all the area parameters and heights, as well as restricting the building materials and fenestration options. By addressing the guidelines and interpreting the historic requirements, the design was approved by the Planning Commission, thus being the first modern green home built in the Old Town Historic Area.

The design intent of the project is to fit the home within its site context, provide a level of privacy in this building-dense environment, and to construct sustainably to meet or exceed LEED TM certification requirements. The home is an ultra modern pure form, with a low profile from the street facade of approximately 13’ in height. The residential construction incorporates materials that reference and complement - but do not mimic - the historic architecture of Park City. The entry to the home becomes the dominant form and is pulled forward on the site, allowing the garage facade to recede. The glazing references the simple transom window systems found in the surrounding historic architecture, allowing exceptional day lighting of the spaces, while providing privacy between neighbors. The roof of the home is vegetated with a native sedum mix designed for the Park City alpine climate. The landscape for the project is made up of native and drought tolerant perennials and grasses irrigated with a drip system.