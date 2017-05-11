Park Avenue Studio

Echo Design + Architecture understands the confined living that is associated with the New York City lifestyle. To accommodate the limited space, Echo redesigned a 220-square-foot studio apartment in Manhattan to conceal the clutter of everyday life. The custom cabinetry is composed of an array of hinges, folds and other articulating mechanisms that maximize the efficiency and space of the studio. The frosted sliding barn doors and white mosaic tiled walls in the bathroom contribute to the natural light in the space.

