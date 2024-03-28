SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Andrew Goodwin Designs
Panorama House

Location
Yucca Valley, California
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Square Feet
1535
Lot Size
5 acres
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
From Andrew Goodwin Designs

Designed to be a vacation home away from the hustle and bustle of Southern California, this 1535 square foot single family residence and carport is located on a 5 acre parcel in Yucca Valley, California. The residence has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living space, kitchen, and laundry room. The residence has over 1100sf of partially-covered deck including an outdoor fireplace and wood storage integrated into the building facade, and a 600sf detached carport. The house features a unique folding roof design and a 360 view of the desert beyond.