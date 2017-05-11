Subscribe to Dwell+

Outlook Shelter

By
Outlook Shelter
View Photos

$689 per night

Room2 guests1bd1ba
Governors Island, New York, New York
Book This

Finding reprieves of green and calm amid the chaos of New York City is no simple task. Governors Island, an 172-acre island just off the southern tip of Manhattan, has filled that need in recent years with a 43-acre public park filled with rolling hills, historic structures, and even a zipline. It's only a short ferry ride from downtown Manhattan or Brooklyn's Pier 6 to reach this car-free oasis. Instead of settling for a mere day trip, though, Collective Retreats encourages lingering for a while with its newest endeavor, the Outlook Shelter.

Open from May through October, Governors Island combines lush parkland, easily bikeable paths, art installations, nap-inducing hammocks, and trendy food and drink outlets. Even with annual events like the Jazz Age Lawn Party and the Rite of Summer Music Festival packing crowds, Governors Island was devoid of overnight possibilities until summer 2018. That’s when Denver-based Collective Retreats opened the seasonal Collective Governors Island, a menagerie of rustic, stylish tents—some tricked out with private baths—featuring beds wrapped in high thread-count linens and Turkish towels.

Photo of Outlook Shelter modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Camper Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Outlook Shelter epitomizes rugged luxury. "All our features and innovations are integrated in one modular unit, so we can move and operate it quickly," says Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats. Photo 2 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

Outlook Shelter epitomizes rugged luxury. "All our features and innovations are integrated in one modular unit, so we can move and operate it quickly," says Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats.

Modern home with Exterior, Camper Building Type, and Flat RoofLine. Large Andersen windows punctuate Outlook Shelter, merging the indoors and outdoors. Photo 3 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

Large Andersen windows punctuate Outlook Shelter, merging the indoors and outdoors.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, and Vinyl Floor. Durable, waterproof vinyl flooring creates a cohesive look in the Outlook Shelter. Photo 4 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

Durable, waterproof vinyl flooring creates a cohesive look in the Outlook Shelter.

Modern home with Living Room, Vinyl Floor, and Sofa. Custom CNC-cut Baltic Birch built-ins spawned the pull-out sofa, as well as the bed frame in the distance. "Built-in couches, closets, and cabinetry are a big part of all our units," says Brian Buzarde, co-founder of Land Ark RV. Photo 5 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

Custom CNC-cut Baltic Birch built-ins spawned the pull-out sofa, as well as the bed frame in the distance. "Built-in couches, closets, and cabinetry are a big part of all our units," says Brian Buzarde, co-founder of Land Ark RV.

Modern home with Bath Room and Soaking Tub. The rain shower and tub combo, featuring matte black plumbing fixtures. Photo 6 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

The rain shower and tub combo, featuring matte black plumbing fixtures.

Modern home with Bath Room and Soaking Tub. The free-standing soaking tub, found behind an 8-foot-high pocket door. Photo 7 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

The free-standing soaking tub, found behind an 8-foot-high pocket door.

For a minimalist Scandinavian look, the interiors are wrapped in whitewashed pine. Photo 8 of Outlook Shelter modern homeView Photos

For a minimalist Scandinavian look, the interiors are wrapped in whitewashed pine.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Ceiling Lighting. Custom curtains and a matte black chandelier add layers of texture to the bedroom area, anchored by a Hawkins bed. Photo 9 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

Custom curtains and a matte black chandelier add layers of texture to the bedroom area, anchored by a Hawkins bed.

Modern home with Outdoor and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. The two aluminum-framed decks are covered with recycled bamboo composite. Photo 10 of Outlook ShelterView Photos

The two aluminum-framed decks are covered with recycled bamboo composite.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Land Ark RV
Landscape Design
  • Brightview
Builder
  • Land Ark RV
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 300

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell