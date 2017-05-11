Outlook Shelter
Finding reprieves of green and calm amid the chaos of New York City is no simple task. Governors Island, an 172-acre island just off the southern tip of Manhattan, has filled that need in recent years with a 43-acre public park filled with rolling hills, historic structures, and even a zipline. It's only a short ferry ride from downtown Manhattan or Brooklyn's Pier 6 to reach this car-free oasis. Instead of settling for a mere day trip, though, Collective Retreats encourages lingering for a while with its newest endeavor, the Outlook Shelter.
Open from May through October, Governors Island combines lush parkland, easily bikeable paths, art installations, nap-inducing hammocks, and trendy food and drink outlets. Even with annual events like the Jazz Age Lawn Party and the Rite of Summer Music Festival packing crowds, Governors Island was devoid of overnight possibilities until summer 2018. That’s when Denver-based Collective Retreats opened the seasonal Collective Governors Island, a menagerie of rustic, stylish tents—some tricked out with private baths—featuring beds wrapped in high thread-count linens and Turkish towels.
Outlook Shelter epitomizes rugged luxury. "All our features and innovations are integrated in one modular unit, so we can move and operate it quickly," says Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats.
Large Andersen windows punctuate Outlook Shelter, merging the indoors and outdoors.
Durable, waterproof vinyl flooring creates a cohesive look in the Outlook Shelter.
Custom CNC-cut Baltic Birch built-ins spawned the pull-out sofa, as well as the bed frame in the distance. "Built-in couches, closets, and cabinetry are a big part of all our units," says Brian Buzarde, co-founder of Land Ark RV.
The rain shower and tub combo, featuring matte black plumbing fixtures.
The free-standing soaking tub, found behind an 8-foot-high pocket door.
For a minimalist Scandinavian look, the interiors are wrapped in whitewashed pine.
Custom curtains and a matte black chandelier add layers of texture to the bedroom area, anchored by a Hawkins bed.
The two aluminum-framed decks are covered with recycled bamboo composite.
Credits
- Land Ark RV
- Brightview
- Land Ark RV