Sited at the edge of a pond amid organic fruit and vegetable gardens, this project was originally planned as a multi-purpose space for cider-making, farm-to-table dinners, and local non-profit fundraisers. It also includes living space for a longtime friend and employee who tends the gardens and happens to be a former commercial chef.

San Juan and Seattle-based contractors Thomas-Fragnoli started construction in the fall of 2019. When the pandemic hit, the owners were eager to help by donating their crops to the local food bank. When they learned that the greatest need is for prepared food, they pivoted and asked us to redesign the project to meet the stiffer standards for a commercial-grade kitchen. Everyone pulled together to make it happen.

While the community goals of the project are inspiring, the building itself is modest and functional, taking its cues from simple farm outbuildings. The floors are concrete and the cabinets and counters are stainless steel. Manufactured trusses are painted white and enlivened by a collection of LED lightbulbs slung from a salvaged beam. The table is built from large planks from trees logged and milled on the property.