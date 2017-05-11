This Oakville home is a bold and unique addition to the Bronte community street it stands on. The 3,700 square foot space is made to feel much larger by the open concept design and double height volume that resonates throughout the house. Features that include glass railings, walls of windows at the rear of the house and a floating staircase can be perceived and admired from nearly all vantage points. An oversized roof protruding at varied heights of the home allow it to take on a lighter presence. Locally quarried Eramosa square-cut stone shower the front of the house to add a soft yet luxurious appeal to the aesthetic. Finally, ACM panels dress the roof lines and long board siding round off the exterior finishes of the front façade. Although our clients were quite down to earth, this unique piece of architecture is out of this world.