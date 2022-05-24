A new tone of Melbourne-inspired design has arrived in Palm Beach with one of the booming beachside suburb's finest residential opportunities, Onyx now complete.

Designed by Story Design Collective and constructed by local Palm Beach builders, a husband and wife team Nicquel and Sam Carmichael of Carmichael Build, ONYX has been crafted utilising the couple's love for inspired architecture and Sam's 20 years' experience as a carpenter and registered builder.

Unapologetically bold, Onyx sports a dramatic dark colour palette contrasting with abundant natural textures and lush greenery throughout.

Mrs Carmichael, who has a background in development management, says the property's prominent moody colour palette is inspired by renowned Melbourne architecture and interior design and has been employed to mark Onyx as a point of difference in the coastal seaside suburb.

"Traditionally, people on the Gold Coast have tended to shy away from darker tones in architecture, however, there seems to be a new wave of custom architectural homes using bold black interiors and exteriors in coastal suburbs across the city and buyers are welcoming it," says Mrs Carmichael.

"The Eagle House at Burleigh Heads that recently sold and other multimillion-dollar new builds at Koala Park, feature comparable colour palettes and similar striking design elements.”

"When done right, black can be sophisticated and alluring. It is a statement of strength and boldness but also one of comfort and in feng shui, black represents the water element and is symbolic of calmness and depth."

This level of architecture in Palm Beach and the Southern end of the Gold Coast is sure to inspire other developments in the suburb to push the boundaries of traditional design.

Designed to capture light and sea breezes, Onyx's ground level features 2.7 metre high ceilings and fluid transitions between the living spaces and the property's multiple alfresco terraces including a pool area, entertaining deck, built-in barbeque, and sunken fire pit.

A spacious kitchen takes the central location as the hub of the home's ground level with a butler's pantry, expansive 5m island bench and all the modern conveniences such as a fully-integrated fridge and freezer, a combination of Gaggenau and Smeg appliances including three pyrolytic ovens, a 900mm induction cooktop, and a Zip Hydrotap.

"Ideal for working remotely from home, this level also includes a powder room, a spacious executive study with a private entry along with an ensuite guest bedroom with a walk-in robe," Mrs Carmichael said.

"The pandemic drove a massive shift towards working from home and we believe we will start to see more new residential builds cater to the remote work trend, with exclusive office and breakout spaces designed to facilitate productivity, efficiency and privacy."

The entire top level of the property is designated to sleeping quarters with a generous master suite with a double shower and dressing room occupying an entire wing of the space.

Three additional bedrooms complete with built-in robes and study nooks make up the space along with the main bathroom and open rumpus room.

With no expense spared on finishes and fixtures, one lucky buyer will be sure to enjoy the ONYX for many years to come!

