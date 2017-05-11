Named Oikos, a moniker derived from the ancient Greek word for home, this Cor-Ten steel vacation home resides in Hepburn Springs, Australia—a resort town about 90 minutes from Melbourne often referred to as "the spa center of Australia." Architectural firm Robert Nichol & Sons were tasked with constructing a holiday rental that would complement the already existing structures on their client’s sprawling property, called Breakneck Gorge, which include a homestead, another short-term rental, and some agricultural buildings.

The architects also sought to take advantage of the site’s spectacular scenery. "We knew our design had to respect and connect with this stunning location," they explain. "This region has a plethora of available short-term stays, but given the unique potential this site offered, connection to the landscape was critical."