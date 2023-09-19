This project was a significant remodel and addition to an existing family home in western Sonoma County. The intent of the project was to reconfigure the original floor plan—the rigid geometries of which created a series of uncomfortable and unusable spaces—and also add new square footage for things like an art studio, master bathroom and dining room. Adding onto the original design required us to “break open the box” in order to create usable interior and exterior spaces which met the clients programmatic needs and captured the visual drama of the site’s surrounding redwood and oak covered hills.

Architect: Justin Pauly Architect's

Contractor: Hopkins Construction

Interior Design: Claire Taylor Design

Photographer: Isabelle Eubanks