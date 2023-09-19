SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Justin Pauly Architects
Occidental Residence

Location
Occidental, California
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Occidental Residence
Occidental Residence
Front door
Back deck
Back deck with art studio entrance
Art studio
Kitchen
Livingroom
Master bedroom
Master bedroom with ensuite fireplace
Master bathroom
Credits

From Justin Pauly Architects

This project was a significant remodel and addition to an existing family home in western Sonoma County. The intent of the project was to reconfigure the original floor plan—the rigid geometries of which created a series of uncomfortable and unusable spaces—and also add new square footage for things like an art studio, master bathroom and dining room. Adding onto the original design required us to “break open the box” in order to create usable interior and exterior spaces which met the clients programmatic needs and captured the visual drama of the site’s surrounding redwood and oak covered hills.

Architect: Justin Pauly Architect's
Contractor: Hopkins Construction
Interior Design: Claire Taylor Design
Photographer: Isabelle Eubanks