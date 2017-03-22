Oberfeld Residence
From the street, the crisp, white cement panels that clad the Oberfeld Residence’s exterior rise a modest 18’ from the street. However, almost secretly tucked away towards the back and the panoramic views, a clean, modern 10,000-square foot home emerges containing two main floors, a basement, a grand lawn, infinity pool, and an all-encompassing view of the Los Angeles basin.
In plan, the structure is an L-shape, embracing the view across its angled infinity pool.
Staring back at the house from its private landscape, a transparent glass main level is topped by the master and family bedrooms.
The vertical louvers provide a unique architectural contrast to the building’s strong horizontal elements.
Clad in glass and shielded from the sun’s intensity by a series of custom-designed vertical louvers, cut from the same cement panel material that wraps the street façade of the home.
The composition of the home itself is fluid: blending indoor and outdoor spaces with subtle divisions and natural material integration throughout.
Ample public and private areas make the home overwhelmingly livable – a private oasis, harmoniously nestled into this fairly urban environment.
Credits
- Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA