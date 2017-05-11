We were asked to transform an existing 3-bedroom house on a long north/south axis site in Surrey. The existing house had a very poor connection to a fantastic rear garden. The plot is on the bend of the road and makes the house sit at an angle to the long rear garden, which for us created an interesting dynamic and great opportunity.

Our approach has been to stretch a new ground floor extension across the width of the site, maximizing the space to the east as it opens up into the garden. A new lower garden studio has been set into the garden to create a stand-alone work space, giving a different perspective and orientation to the main house. A new Main Bedroom has then been added at First Floor Level, set back from the edge to maintain privacy from below and linked into the retained circulation.

A new extensive planting scheme has been incorporated into the works to soften the buildings into the extended garden. The new buildings have been constructed from a contrasting light grey brick, with sedum roofs to the studio and ground floor extensions softening the house further into the garden setting.

