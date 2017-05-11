This single-family house, located on Oak Avenue in Quebec-city, brings a new breath in the neighborhood of Sillery in Quebec city. The challenge was to design a modern and minimalist home that blends into the residential context while maximizing intimity and proximity. The architect’s response was a L-shaped house within it’s suroundings. Located in a very green environnement, the architects have choosen natural materials like stained natural wood, dark bricks and steel that are in echo with the neighborhood materials and with the nature present in the courtyard.

Discrete and intimate in the front, the house opens up in the backyard thanks to wide bay windows that provide natural lightning to the first floor living area. Minimal and sober, the facades are the result of the imbrication of the living volume in wood and the garage in bricks. In a simple gesture, the car entrance is located at the left side of the house.

The simplicity of the facades’s composition enables to enjoy the quality of the materials and the shadows by trees during the day. In the back, the house offers a more complex volumetry with a game of level and a cantilever awning that covers an outdoor deck. Comfortable and convenient, the layout are designed for a modern-day family life.