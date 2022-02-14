NY Lake House sits on a lake with sprawling cliff

views at the edge of the Mohonk Preserve.

The home was purchased to serve as a retreat for

its owners and we wanted the interior to really

reflect that.

The property was built in 1971 with architectural

consideration given to bringing the outside into

each room and that was expanded upon in this

renovation.

The existing vaulted opening in the living area was

redesigned to have greater glass coverage with

minimal blockage of the exterior views. In addition

two full height windows were added to the living

area and the walls dividing the living room from

the kitchen were removed.

This opened up the space, created wider exterior

views and gave opportunity for larger gatherings

with more engagement between spaces.

A reading nook was added off of the pantry to

provide a semi private lounge area. A new

bathroom was added in unused hallway space.

Our goal was to blend the old with the new and

preserve many of the original details. The

fireplace wall of natural stone mined from the

Shawangunk Ridge and the dining floors

salvaged from an old French Cathedral for

instance, were preserved and the original entry

door refinished. The exterior was stained black

to feel new, add drama, and vibrate against the

surrounding nature. A new roof was installed

along with new exterior lights. At the entry

Brendan Ravenhill ADA sconces fit the mood of

the property perfectly.

We specified natural materials that modernized

the space but also had a timeless quality.

Interior Design: OAD Interiors

Contractor: Creative Construction

Engineer: Clapper Structural

Photographer: Ellen McDermott

NY LAKE HOUSE SPECS

Wood flooring New Light by The Hudson Company

Bubble Sofa by Sacha Lakic for Roche Bobois

Cabinetry by Poughkeepsie’s Cabinet Conception

Kitchen Hudson Stools by NY HeartWoods

Appliances Wolf and Sub Zero

Powder room Triad Sconce by Apparatus

Powder room custom marble sink was fabricated by local Barra Trumbore

Powder room faucet by Watermark

Entry Arc Well Sconce by Allied Maker

Custom entry console by Cam Design Co

Dining Voyager 11 Sconces by Allied Maker

Bathroom Lodge Double Sconce by Workstead

Bathroom Terra Basin by Kast

Bedroom Nightstands by Dos Gallos Studio

Bedroom Arundel Table Lamp by In Common With

Exterior sconce ADA 17 by Brendan Ravenhill