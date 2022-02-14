NY Lake House
NY Lake House sits on a lake with sprawling cliff
views at the edge of the Mohonk Preserve.
The home was purchased to serve as a retreat for
its owners and we wanted the interior to really
reflect that.
The property was built in 1971 with architectural
consideration given to bringing the outside into
each room and that was expanded upon in this
renovation.
The existing vaulted opening in the living area was
redesigned to have greater glass coverage with
minimal blockage of the exterior views. In addition
two full height windows were added to the living
area and the walls dividing the living room from
the kitchen were removed.
This opened up the space, created wider exterior
views and gave opportunity for larger gatherings
with more engagement between spaces.
A reading nook was added off of the pantry to
provide a semi private lounge area. A new
bathroom was added in unused hallway space.
Our goal was to blend the old with the new and
preserve many of the original details. The
fireplace wall of natural stone mined from the
Shawangunk Ridge and the dining floors
salvaged from an old French Cathedral for
instance, were preserved and the original entry
door refinished. The exterior was stained black
to feel new, add drama, and vibrate against the
surrounding nature. A new roof was installed
along with new exterior lights. At the entry
Brendan Ravenhill ADA sconces fit the mood of
the property perfectly.
We specified natural materials that modernized
the space but also had a timeless quality.
Interior Design: OAD Interiors
Contractor: Creative Construction
Engineer: Clapper Structural
Photographer: Ellen McDermott
NY LAKE HOUSE SPECS
Wood flooring New Light by The Hudson Company
Bubble Sofa by Sacha Lakic for Roche Bobois
Cabinetry by Poughkeepsie’s Cabinet Conception
Kitchen Hudson Stools by NY HeartWoods
Appliances Wolf and Sub Zero
Powder room Triad Sconce by Apparatus
Powder room custom marble sink was fabricated by local Barra Trumbore
Powder room faucet by Watermark
Entry Arc Well Sconce by Allied Maker
Custom entry console by Cam Design Co
Dining Voyager 11 Sconces by Allied Maker
Bathroom Lodge Double Sconce by Workstead
Bathroom Terra Basin by Kast
Bedroom Nightstands by Dos Gallos Studio
Bedroom Arundel Table Lamp by In Common With
Exterior sconce ADA 17 by Brendan Ravenhill
FRONT EXTERIOR
ENTRY
LIVING VIEW
LIVING AREA
KITCHEN
POWDER ROOM
KITCHEN WITH READING NOOK
MAIN BATH
MAIN BATH DETAIL
BACK VIEW
EXTERIOR OF BEDROOM
EXTERIOR OF LIVING
GUEST BEDROOM
Credits
- CREATIVE CONSTRUCTION
- Ellen McDermott
- ELLEN MCDERMOTT