Northwest Modern
This Northwest Modern home on McCurdy Point near Port Townsend consists almost entirely of four elements; stone, glass, copper, and bamboo. The green roof deals with storm water to protect the delicate bluff top setting. The owner was actively involved in creating highly detailed yet simple, minimalist details that required high end execution.
G Little Construction uploaded Northwest Modern through Add A Home.
- Roger Turk - Northlight Photography
Modern